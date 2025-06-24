Stocks
OOMA

Insider Sale: Director at $OOMA Sells 12,407 Shares

June 24, 2025 — 06:16 pm EDT

Andrew H Galligan, a director at $OOMA, sold 12,407 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $154,276. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 241,081 shares of this class of $OOMA stock.

$OOMA Insider Trading Activity

$OOMA insiders have traded $OOMA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OOMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • NAMRATA SABHARWAL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 17,771 shares for an estimated $230,753.
  • ANDREW H GALLIGAN sold 12,407 shares for an estimated $154,276
  • SHIGEYUKI HAMAMATSU (Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,704 shares for an estimated $142,460
  • ERIC B STANG (CEO and Pres.) sold 10,727 shares for an estimated $139,215

$OOMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $OOMA stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

