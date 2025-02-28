Insider Sale: Director at $ONC Sells 671,976 Shares

BROS. ADVISORS LP BAKER, a director at $ONC, sold 671,976 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $174,713,760. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,068,411 shares of this class of $ONC stock.

$ONC Insider Trading Activity

$ONC insiders have traded $ONC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ONC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BROS. ADVISORS LP BAKER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 732,827 shares for an estimated $190,535,020.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.