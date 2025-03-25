Insider Sale: Director at $OLLI Sells 6,250 Shares

Robert Fisch, a director at $OLLI, sold 6,250 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $675,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 22.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,159 shares of this class of $OLLI stock.

$OLLI Insider Trading Activity

$OLLI insiders have traded $OLLI stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLLI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W SWYGERT (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 65,550 shares for an estimated $7,096,413 .

. LARRY KRAUS (SVP, CIO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,646 shares for an estimated $1,230,464 .

. THOMAS HENDRICKSON sold 6,250 shares for an estimated $717,125

ROBERT FISCH sold 6,250 shares for an estimated $675,500

JAMES J COMITALE (SVP, General Counsel) sold 5,325 shares for an estimated $606,783

ROBERT F HELM (EVP/CFO) sold 2,401 shares for an estimated $227,326

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OLLI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of $OLLI stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$OLLI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OLLI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLLI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 12/18.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$OLLI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OLLI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/04/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OLLI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OLLI forecast page.

$OLLI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OLLI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $OLLI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $131.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $133.0 on 03/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.