Insider Sale: Director at $OKLO Sells 25,000 Shares

Michael Stuart Klein, a director at $OKLO, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $1,380,512. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 225,000 shares of this class of $OKLO stock.
$OKLO Insider Trading Activity
$OKLO insiders have traded $OKLO stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL STUART KLEIN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $18,506,927.
- JACOB DEWITTE (Co-Founder, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 216,000 shares for an estimated $4,978,265.
- CAROLINE COCHRAN (Co-Founder, COO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 216,000 shares for an estimated $4,978,265.
- JOHN M JANSEN purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $147,411
$OKLO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $OKLO stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 6,458,669 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $137,117,542
- DATA COLLECTIVE IV GP, LLC removed 5,277,513 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,152,606
- TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,056,992 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,122,736
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,391,579 shares (+243.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,099,853
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 1,056,281 shares (-87.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,847,358
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 946,626 shares (+52.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,475,520
- TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 805,635 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,425,885
$OKLO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OKLO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025
