Insider Sale: Director at $ODC Sells 2,500 Shares

Ellen-Blair Chube, a director at $ODC, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $139,575. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 21.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 9,320 shares of this class of $ODC stock.

$ODC Insider Trading Activity

$ODC insiders have traded $ODC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ODC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELLEN-BLAIR CHUBE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $288,360 .

. CHRISTOPHER B LAMSON (Group VP of Retail & Wholesale) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,997 shares for an estimated $170,627 .

. AMY RYAN sold 2,100 shares for an estimated $87,738

$ODC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $ODC stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

