Insider Sale: Director at $ODC Sells 2,500 Shares

Ellen-Blair Chube, a director at $ODC, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $139,575. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 21.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 9,320 shares of this class of $ODC stock.
$ODC Insider Trading Activity
$ODC insiders have traded $ODC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ODC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ELLEN-BLAIR CHUBE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $288,360.
- CHRISTOPHER B LAMSON (Group VP of Retail & Wholesale) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,997 shares for an estimated $170,627.
- AMY RYAN sold 2,100 shares for an estimated $87,738
$ODC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $ODC stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROSHARE ADVISORS LLC removed 71,562 shares (-27.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,286,127
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 56,668 shares (-28.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,602,194
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 53,911 shares (+9.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,475,593
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 38,605 shares (+13.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,772,741
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 27,673 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,270,744
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 27,148 shares (-5.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,246,636
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 24,640 shares (-3.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,131,468
