Insider Sale: Director at $NYT.A Sells 4,000 Shares

David S. Perpich, a director at $NYT.A, sold 4,000 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $224,720. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 27,569 shares of this class of $NYT.A stock.

$NYT.A Insider Trading Activity

$NYT.A insiders have traded $NYT.A stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NYT.A stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

