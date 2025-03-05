Insider Sale: Director at $NXST Sells 2,000 Shares

Charles Thomas McMillen, a director at $NXST, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $339,026. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 28.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,975 shares of this class of $NXST stock.

$NXST Insider Trading Activity

$NXST insiders have traded $NXST stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PERRY A SOOK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $32,783,660 .

. JAY M. GROSSMAN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,707,000

GARY WEITMAN (See Remarks) sold 7,261 shares for an estimated $1,196,612

BLAKE RUSSELL (EVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,782 shares for an estimated $808,797 .

. BRETT JENKINS (See Remarks) sold 4,331 shares for an estimated $739,041

CHARLES THOMAS MCMILLEN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $660,085 .

. ANDREW ALFORD (President, Broadcasting) sold 3,175 shares for an estimated $532,844

JOHN R MUSE sold 2,385 shares for an estimated $405,824

D GEOFFREY ARMSTRONG sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $332,770

LISBETH MCNABB sold 875 shares for an estimated $150,500

BERNADETTE S. AULESTIA sold 500 shares for an estimated $82,224

LEE ANN GLIHA (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 330 shares for an estimated $52,214

$NXST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $NXST stock to their portfolio, and 269 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

