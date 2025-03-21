Insider Sale: Director at $NVTS Sells 47,189 Shares

BRIAN LONG, a director at $NVTS, sold 47,189 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $111,366. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 60.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 31,460 shares of this class of $NVTS stock.
$NVTS Insider Trading Activity
$NVTS insiders have traded $NVTS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD J HENDRIX has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 165,000 shares for an estimated $666,580.
- GARY KENT JR WUNDERLICH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $406,014.
- RANBIR SINGH sold 34,642 shares for an estimated $147,914
- BRIAN LONG sold 47,189 shares for an estimated $111,366
- TODD GLICKMAN (Sr. V.P., CFO & Treasurer) sold 13,644 shares for an estimated $35,337
$NVTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $NVTS stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KODAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 4,683,257 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,473,979
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 4,484,208 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,008,622
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 4,129,122 shares (-75.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,740,965
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 2,362,379 shares (-66.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,433,693
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,015,775 shares (-17.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,626,316
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ removed 1,013,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,482,340
- MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,000,000 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,570,000
$NVTS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVTS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NVTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $4.0 on 03/05/2025
- Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $4.0 on 11/05/2024
