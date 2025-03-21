Insider Sale: Director at $NVTS Sells 47,189 Shares

BRIAN LONG, a director at $NVTS, sold 47,189 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $111,366. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 60.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 31,460 shares of this class of $NVTS stock.

$NVTS Insider Trading Activity

$NVTS insiders have traded $NVTS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD J HENDRIX has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 165,000 shares for an estimated $666,580 .

. GARY KENT JR WUNDERLICH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $406,014 .

. RANBIR SINGH sold 34,642 shares for an estimated $147,914

TODD GLICKMAN (Sr. V.P., CFO & Treasurer) sold 13,644 shares for an estimated $35,337

$NVTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $NVTS stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NVTS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVTS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NVTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $4.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $4.0 on 11/05/2024

