Insider Sale: Director at $NVR Sells 143 Shares

THOMAS D ECKERT, a director at $NVR, sold 143 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $1,074,730. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,050 shares of this class of $NVR stock.

$NVR Insider Trading Activity

$NVR insiders have traded $NVR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS D ECKERT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,143 shares for an estimated $10,291,050 .

. MATTHEW B. KELPY (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 525 shares for an estimated $4,968,412 .

. DAVID A PREISER sold 250 shares for an estimated $2,325,660

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of $NVR stock to their portfolio, and 338 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.