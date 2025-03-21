Insider Sale: Director at $NVDA Sells 8,476 Shares

Aarti S. Shah, a director at $NVDA, sold 8,476 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $1,007,502. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 53,208 shares of this class of $NVDA stock.
$NVDA Insider Trading Activity
$NVDA insiders have traded $NVDA stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TENCH COXE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $131,263,863.
- MARK A STEVENS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 485,100 shares for an estimated $60,690,313.
- COLETTE KRESS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 133,330 shares for an estimated $16,815,310.
- ROBERT K BURGESS sold 53,324 shares for an estimated $6,158,404
- AJAY K PURI (EVP, Worldwide Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,695 shares for an estimated $5,544,783.
- AARTI S. SHAH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,368,377.
- DONALD F JR ROBERTSON (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $608,775.
- JOHN DABIRI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,379 shares for an estimated $394,602.
$NVDA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,284 institutional investors add shares of $NVDA stock to their portfolio, and 2,112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 70,205,641 shares (-28.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,427,915,529
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 68,912,058 shares (-28.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,254,200,268
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 38,038,054 shares (+2.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,108,130,271
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 36,266,817 shares (+15.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,870,270,854
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 35,623,825 shares (+1.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,783,923,459
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 34,441,082 shares (+14641.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,625,092,901
- NORGES BANK added 32,313,926 shares (+11.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,339,437,122
$NVDA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NVDA stock 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 03/17, 01/21, 01/08, 12/24, 11/25 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 01/14 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS sold up to $1,000,000 on 02/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/29, 01/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 7 times. They made 0 purchases and 7 sales worth up to $105,000 on 01/29, 01/28, 01/17, 01/16, 12/19, 11/12, 10/17.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $50,000 on 01/06.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
- REPRESENTATIVE NANCY PELOSI has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $1,000,000 on 12/20 and 1 sale worth up to $5,000,000 on 12/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY has traded it 5 times. They made 0 purchases and 5 sales worth up to $110,000 on 11/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE PETE SESSIONS purchased up to $15,000 on 11/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS R. SUOZZI has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 10/24 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 10/24, 10/02.
$NVDA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVDA in the last several months. We have seen 23 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/19/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/19/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/19/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/19/2025
- Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/02/2025
- HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 01/13/2025
$NVDA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVDA recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $NVDA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Vinh from KeyBanc set a target price of $190.0 on 03/19/2025
- Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $160.0 on 03/19/2025
- Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $162.0 on 03/19/2025
- Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $180.0 on 03/19/2025
- Frank Lee from HSBC set a target price of $185.0 on 01/13/2025
- Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer set a target price of $175.0 on 01/09/2025
- Chris Caso from Wolfe Research set a target price of $180.0 on 11/21/2024
