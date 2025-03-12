Insider Sale: Director at $NVDA Sells 2,663 Shares

John Dabiri, a director at $NVDA, sold 2,663 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $292,930. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 17,279 shares of this class of $NVDA stock.

$NVDA Insider Trading Activity

$NVDA insiders have traded $NVDA stock on the open market 57 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 57 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TENCH COXE has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,000,000 shares for an estimated $367,004,958 .

. MARK A STEVENS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 485,100 shares for an estimated $60,690,313 .

. JEN HSUN HUANG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 360,000 shares for an estimated $41,971,722 .

. COLETTE KRESS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 133,340 shares for an estimated $16,800,169 .

. AJAY K PURI (EVP, Worldwide Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,695 shares for an estimated $5,544,783 .

. DONALD F JR ROBERTSON (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,133,068 .

. JOHN DABIRI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,379 shares for an estimated $394,602.

$NVDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,282 institutional investors add shares of $NVDA stock to their portfolio, and 2,112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NVDA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NVDA stock 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

