Insider Sale: Director at $NVCR Sells 999 Shares

W ANTHONY VERNON, a director at $NVCR, sold 999 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $17,329. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 167,887 shares of this class of $NVCR stock.

$NVCR Insider Trading Activity

$NVCR insiders have traded $NVCR stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK X LEONARD (EVP, Pres., Novocure Oncology) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 45,232 shares for an estimated $824,669 .

. ASHLEY CORDOVA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,494 shares for an estimated $266,126 .

. MUKUND PARAVASTHU (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,766 shares for an estimated $108,197 .

. URI WEINBERG (Chief Innovation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,637 shares for an estimated $86,949 .

. MICHAL NATH PURI (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,387 shares for an estimated $27,772 .

. NICOLAS LEUPIN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 991 shares for an estimated $19,843 .

. W ANTHONY VERNON sold 999 shares for an estimated $17,329

DAVID HUNG sold 999 shares for an estimated $17,279

$NVCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $NVCR stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NVCR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVCR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

