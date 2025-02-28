Insider Sale: Director at $NTRA Sells 744 Shares

Jonathan Sheena, a director at $NTRA, sold 744 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $119,673. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 43,674 shares of this class of $NTRA stock.

$NTRA Insider Trading Activity

$NTRA insiders have traded $NTRA stock on the open market 178 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 178 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW RABINOWITZ (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 170,003 shares for an estimated $28,179,841 .

. STEVEN LEONARD CHAPMAN (CEO AND PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 113,075 shares for an estimated $17,937,704 .

. ROELOF BOTHA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 87,473 shares for an estimated $14,793,563 .

. MICHAEL BURKES BROPHY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 85,958 shares for an estimated $14,425,269 .

. JONATHAN SHEENA has made 0 purchases and 67 sales selling 88,988 shares for an estimated $13,031,404 .

. SOLOMON MOSHKEVICH (PRESIDENT, CLINICALDIAGNOSTICS) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 40,726 shares for an estimated $6,658,479 .

. DANIEL RABINOWITZ (SEC. AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 34,908 shares for an estimated $5,741,526 .

. ROY D. BAYNES has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 37,230 shares for an estimated $5,439,564 .

. JOHN FESKO (PRESIDENT, CHIEF BUS. OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 28,060 shares for an estimated $4,570,004 .

. GAIL BOXER MARCUS has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 11,894 shares for an estimated $1,899,602 .

. ROWAN E CHAPMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,381 shares for an estimated $634,563.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NTRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 294 institutional investors add shares of $NTRA stock to their portfolio, and 277 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NTRA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NTRA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTRA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 11/20.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.