Insider Sale: Director at $NTRA Sells 3,400 Shares

Gail Boxer Marcus, a director at $NTRA, sold 3,400 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $558,733. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 35.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,304 shares of this class of $NTRA stock.

$NTRA Insider Trading Activity

$NTRA insiders have traded $NTRA stock on the open market 225 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 225 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN LEONARD CHAPMAN (CEO AND PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 232,631 shares for an estimated $35,473,086 .

. MATTHEW RABINOWITZ (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 218,848 shares for an estimated $35,325,747 .

. MICHAEL BURKES BROPHY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 90,125 shares for an estimated $15,231,949 .

. SOLOMON MOSHKEVICH (PRESIDENT, CLINICALDIAGNOSTICS) has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 52,650 shares for an estimated $8,372,908 .

. DANIEL RABINOWITZ (SEC. AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 37,830 shares for an estimated $6,219,834 .

. JONATHAN SHEENA has made 0 purchases and 77 sales selling 37,834 shares for an estimated $5,869,858 .

. JOHN FESKO (PRESIDENT, CHIEF BUS. OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 29,437 shares for an estimated $4,821,095 .

. GAIL BOXER MARCUS has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $2,418,067.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NTRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 345 institutional investors add shares of $NTRA stock to their portfolio, and 326 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NTRA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTRA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NTRA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NTRA forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.