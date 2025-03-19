Insider Sale: Director at $NTRA Sells 181 Shares

Jonathan Sheena, a director at $NTRA, sold 181 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $26,431. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 261,019 shares of this class of $NTRA stock.

$NTRA Insider Trading Activity

$NTRA insiders have traded $NTRA stock on the open market 200 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 200 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW RABINOWITZ (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 221,130 shares for an estimated $35,729,673 .

. STEVEN LEONARD CHAPMAN (CEO AND PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 195,323 shares for an estimated $29,807,236 .

. ROELOF BOTHA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 87,473 shares for an estimated $14,793,563 .

. MICHAEL BURKES BROPHY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 85,958 shares for an estimated $14,425,269 .

. JONATHAN SHEENA has made 0 purchases and 69 sales selling 72,869 shares for an estimated $11,080,577 .

. SOLOMON MOSHKEVICH (PRESIDENT, CLINICALDIAGNOSTICS) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 47,752 shares for an estimated $7,668,048 .

. DANIEL RABINOWITZ (SEC. AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 35,836 shares for an estimated $5,877,047 .

. ROY D. BAYNES has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 37,230 shares for an estimated $5,439,564 .

. JOHN FESKO (PRESIDENT, CHIEF BUS. OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 28,855 shares for an estimated $4,686,103 .

. GAIL BOXER MARCUS has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 15,894 shares for an estimated $2,490,375 .

. ROWAN E CHAPMAN sold 1,767 shares for an estimated $300,808

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NTRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 294 institutional investors add shares of $NTRA stock to their portfolio, and 277 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NTRA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NTRA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTRA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 11/20.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$NTRA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTRA in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NTRA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NTRA forecast page.

$NTRA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTRA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NTRA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $160.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tycho Peterson from Jefferies set a target price of $182.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Catherine Ramsey Schulte from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $160.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Kyle Mikson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $150.0 on 10/29/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.