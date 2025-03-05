Insider Sale: Director at $NTNX Sells 5,500,000 Shares

Groen Max Pieter de, a director at $NTNX, sold 5,500,000 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $409,805,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 32.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,354,032 shares of this class of $NTNX stock.

$NTNX Insider Trading Activity

$NTNX insiders have traded $NTNX stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROEN MAX PIETER DE sold 5,500,000 shares for an estimated $409,805,000

RAJIV RAMASWAMI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 159,753 shares for an estimated $10,917,666 .

. STEVEN J GOMO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 37,000 shares for an estimated $2,334,616 .

. RUKMINI SIVARAMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 36,420 shares for an estimated $2,235,906 .

. DAVID SANGSTER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 11,950 shares for an estimated $714,968

VIRGINIA GAMBALE sold 6,060 shares for an estimated $392,278

$NTNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 289 institutional investors add shares of $NTNX stock to their portfolio, and 258 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NTNX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NTNX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTNX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

