Insider Sale: Director at $NPB Sells 97,983 Shares

February 20, 2025 — 05:32 pm EST

Vlieger Robert W II De, a director at $NPB, sold 97,983 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $1,420,753. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 811,647 shares of this class of $NPB stock.

$NPB Insider Trading Activity

$NPB insiders have traded $NPB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NPB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • VLIEGER ROBERT W II DE sold 97,983 shares for an estimated $1,420,753

