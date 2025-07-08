Insider Sale: Director at $NOW Sells 239 Shares

Anita M Sands, a director at $NOW, sold 239 shares of the company on 07-03-2025 for an estimated $250,950. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,404 shares of this class of $NOW stock.

$NOW Insider Trading Activity

$NOW insiders have traded $NOW stock on the open market 96 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 96 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$NOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,064 institutional investors add shares of $NOW stock to their portfolio, and 991 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NOW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NOW stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$NOW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOW in the last several months. We have seen 26 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

$NOW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOW recently. We have seen 29 analysts offer price targets for $NOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1075.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Difucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $724.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1040.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $1150.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $1100.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $1150.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $1160.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Brad Reback from Stifel set a target price of $1050.0 on 05/06/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.