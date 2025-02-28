News & Insights

Insider Sale: Director at $none Sells 1,332 Shares

February 28, 2025 — 04:47 pm EST

JAMES RANDALL CLEMONS, a director at $none, sold 1,332 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $100,033. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 106,120 shares of this class of $none stock.

$none Insider Trading Activity

$none insiders have traded $none stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $none stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES RANDALL CLEMONS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,682 shares for an estimated $200,068.
  • JACK W BELL sold 1,331 shares for an estimated $99,958
  • WILL JORDAN purchased 1,331 shares for an estimated $99,958
  • GRANT SMITH sold 1 shares for an estimated $88,173
  • JAMES F COMER purchased 108 shares for an estimated $8,002
  • JOHN MCDEARMAN (President & CEO) purchased 33 shares for an estimated $2,478
  • HERBERT ELMER RICHERSON purchased 18 shares for an estimated $1,333
  • CLARK OAKLEY (EVP) purchased 10 shares for an estimated $731
  • JOHN FOSTER` (EVP) purchased 5 shares for an estimated $375

