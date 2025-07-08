Insider Sale: Director at $NOC Sells 5 Shares

MARK A III WELSH, a director at $NOC, sold 5 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $2,540. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,364 shares of this class of $NOC stock.

$NOC Insider Trading Activity

$NOC insiders have traded $NOC stock on the open market 67 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 67 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHY J WARDEN (Chair, CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $7,433,212 .

. ROBERT J. FLEMING (CVP and Pres. Space Systems) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,770,195

MICHAEL A HARDESTY (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 1,931 shares for an estimated $875,872

KATHRYN G SIMPSON (Corp VP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,924 shares for an estimated $840,013 .

. THOMAS H JONES (CVP & Pres Aeronautics Systems) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,458 shares for an estimated $718,626 .

. ROSHAN S ROEDER (CVP & Pres. Mission Systems) sold 991 shares for an estimated $485,590

BENJAMIN R. DAVIES (CVP & Pres. Defense Systems) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 949 shares for an estimated $426,658 .

. MARK A III WELSH has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 198 shares for an estimated $96,456.

$NOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 733 institutional investors add shares of $NOC stock to their portfolio, and 689 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NOC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NOC stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$NOC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Northrop Grumman issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

$NOC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOC recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $NOC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $550.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Akers from Northrop Grumman set a target price of $525.0 on 04/24/2025

