Insider Sale: Director at $NIC Sells 3,975 Shares

ROBERT BRUCE ATWELL, a director at $NIC, sold 3,975 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $469,368. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 30,317 shares of this class of $NIC stock.

$NIC Insider Trading Activity

$NIC insiders have traded $NIC stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 54 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL E DANIELS (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $13,093,169 .

. ROBERT BRUCE ATWELL has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 56,625 shares for an estimated $6,159,040 .

. ERIC JAMES WITCZAK (EVP & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 54,000 shares for an estimated $6,012,487 .

. BRAD VINCENT HUTJENS (EVP - CCO - Nicolet Natl Bank) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 54,000 shares for an estimated $5,872,391 .

. SUSAN L MERKATORIS sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $111,270

$NIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $NIC stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

