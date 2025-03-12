Insider Sale: Director at $NIC Sells 300 Shares

SUSAN L MERKATORIS, a director at $NIC, sold 300 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $34,578. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 81,918 shares of this class of $NIC stock.
$NIC Insider Trading Activity
$NIC insiders have traded $NIC stock on the open market 52 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 52 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL E DANIELS (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 104,071 shares for an estimated $11,021,811.
- ROBERT BRUCE ATWELL has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 59,727 shares for an estimated $6,523,993.
- ERIC JAMES WITCZAK (EVP & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 54,000 shares for an estimated $6,012,487.
- BRAD VINCENT HUTJENS (EVP - CCO - Nicolet Natl Bank) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 54,000 shares for an estimated $5,872,391.
- SUSAN L MERKATORIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,300 shares for an estimated $145,848.
$NIC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $NIC stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 79,745 shares (-13.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,366,047
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 54,373 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,199,689
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 43,567 shares (+132.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,570,613
- WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 43,003 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,511,444
- EMPOWERED FUNDS, LLC removed 36,203 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,462,092
- STATE STREET CORP added 35,842 shares (+9.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,760,184
- NICOLET BANKSHARES INC removed 27,367 shares (-3.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,871,071
