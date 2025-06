Insider Sale: Director at $NFLX Sells 216 Shares

LESLIE J KILGORE, a director at $NFLX, sold 216 shares of the company on 06-24-2025 for an estimated $273,240. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 35,611 shares of this class of $NFLX stock.

$NFLX Insider Trading Activity

$NFLX insiders have traded $NFLX stock on the open market 427 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 427 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THEODORE A SARANDOS (Co-CEO) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 201,090 shares for an estimated $197,192,200 .

. REED HASTINGS has made 0 purchases and 125 sales selling 177,690 shares for an estimated $179,722,021 .

. JAY C HOAG has made 0 purchases and 123 sales selling 140,875 shares for an estimated $164,234,069 .

. GREGORY K PETERS (Co-CEO) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 142,107 shares for an estimated $141,076,387 .

. DAVID A HYMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 105,176 shares for an estimated $103,763,154 .

. SPENCER ADAM NEUMANN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 65 sales selling 21,775 shares for an estimated $22,307,144 .

. MATHIAS DOPFNER sold 6,013 shares for an estimated $6,690,364

RICHARD N BARTON sold 6,364 shares for an estimated $5,596,374

BRADFORD L SMITH sold 3,919 shares for an estimated $4,405,974

ANN MATHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,040 shares for an estimated $4,171,286 .

. STRIVE MASIYIWA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,815 shares for an estimated $3,961,646 .

. JEFFREY WILLIAM KARBOWSKI (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 3,200 shares for an estimated $3,364,952 .

. LESLIE J KILGORE has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 2,165 shares for an estimated $2,484,566 .

. CLETUS R WILLEMS (Chief Global Affairs Officer) sold 298 shares for an estimated $339,124

$NFLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,589 institutional investors add shares of $NFLX stock to their portfolio, and 1,356 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NFLX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NFLX stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFLX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$NFLX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NFLX in the last several months. We have seen 15 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/18/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/18/2025

$NFLX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NFLX recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $NFLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1150.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vikram Kesavabhotla from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $1300.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Peter Supino from Wolfe Research set a target price of $1340.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 An analyst from Evercore ISI set a target price of $1150.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $1150.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Michael Morris from Guggenheim set a target price of $1150.0 on 04/18/2025

on 04/18/2025 Robert Fishman from MoffettNathanson set a target price of $1150.0 on 04/18/2025

on 04/18/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $904.66 on 03/06/2025

