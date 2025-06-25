Insider Sale: Director at $NFLX Sells 216 Shares

LESLIE J KILGORE, a director at $NFLX, sold 216 shares of the company on 06-24-2025 for an estimated $273,240. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 35,611 shares of this class of $NFLX stock.

$NFLX Insider Trading Activity

$NFLX insiders have traded $NFLX stock on the open market 427 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 427 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THEODORE A SARANDOS (Co-CEO) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 201,090 shares for an estimated $197,192,200 .

. REED HASTINGS has made 0 purchases and 125 sales selling 177,690 shares for an estimated $179,722,021 .

. JAY C HOAG has made 0 purchases and 123 sales selling 140,875 shares for an estimated $164,234,069 .

. GREGORY K PETERS (Co-CEO) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 142,107 shares for an estimated $141,076,387 .

. DAVID A HYMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 105,176 shares for an estimated $103,763,154 .

. SPENCER ADAM NEUMANN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 65 sales selling 21,775 shares for an estimated $22,307,144 .

. MATHIAS DOPFNER sold 6,013 shares for an estimated $6,690,364

RICHARD N BARTON sold 6,364 shares for an estimated $5,596,374

BRADFORD L SMITH sold 3,919 shares for an estimated $4,405,974

ANN MATHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,040 shares for an estimated $4,171,286 .

. STRIVE MASIYIWA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,815 shares for an estimated $3,961,646 .

. JEFFREY WILLIAM KARBOWSKI (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 3,200 shares for an estimated $3,364,952 .

. LESLIE J KILGORE has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 2,165 shares for an estimated $2,484,566 .

. CLETUS R WILLEMS (Chief Global Affairs Officer) sold 298 shares for an estimated $339,124

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NFLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,589 institutional investors add shares of $NFLX stock to their portfolio, and 1,356 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NFLX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NFLX stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFLX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$NFLX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NFLX in the last several months. We have seen 15 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/18/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/18/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NFLX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NFLX forecast page.

$NFLX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NFLX recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $NFLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1150.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vikram Kesavabhotla from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $1300.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Peter Supino from Wolfe Research set a target price of $1340.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 An analyst from Evercore ISI set a target price of $1150.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $1150.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Michael Morris from Guggenheim set a target price of $1150.0 on 04/18/2025

on 04/18/2025 Robert Fishman from MoffettNathanson set a target price of $1150.0 on 04/18/2025

on 04/18/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $904.66 on 03/06/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.