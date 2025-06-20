Insider Sale: Director at $NFBK Sells 3,231 Shares

Paul Stahlin, a director at $NFBK, sold 3,231 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $37,673. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 49,123 shares of this class of $NFBK stock.
$NFBK Insider Trading Activity
$NFBK insiders have traded $NFBK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GIL CHAPMAN sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $130,790
- PAUL STAHLIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $93,280.
- FRANK P. PATAFIO sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $50,664
$NFBK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $NFBK stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 856,327 shares (+17.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,342,527
- RHINO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC removed 166,636 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,936,310
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 150,337 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,640,176
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 110,853 shares (-61.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,209,406
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 101,457 shares (-13.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,106,895
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 96,985 shares (-66.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,058,106
- CWA ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC removed 93,472 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,086,144
