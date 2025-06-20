Insider Sale: Director at $NFBK Sells 3,231 Shares

Paul Stahlin, a director at $NFBK, sold 3,231 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $37,673. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 49,123 shares of this class of $NFBK stock.

$NFBK Insider Trading Activity

$NFBK insiders have traded $NFBK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GIL CHAPMAN sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $130,790

PAUL STAHLIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $93,280 .

. FRANK P. PATAFIO sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $50,664

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NFBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $NFBK stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.