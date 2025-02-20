Insider Sale: Director at $NFBK Sells 11,000 Shares

Gil Chapman, a director at $NFBK, sold 11,000 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $130,790. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 48,005 shares of this class of $NFBK stock.

$NFBK Insider Trading Activity

$NFBK insiders have traded $NFBK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANNETTE CATINO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,296 shares for an estimated $292,550 .

. GIL CHAPMAN sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $130,790

$NFBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $NFBK stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

