Insider Sale: Director at $NFBK Sells 11,000 Shares

Gil Chapman, a director at $NFBK, sold 11,000 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $130,790. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 48,005 shares of this class of $NFBK stock.
$NFBK Insider Trading Activity
$NFBK insiders have traded $NFBK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANNETTE CATINO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,296 shares for an estimated $292,550.
- GIL CHAPMAN sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $130,790
$NFBK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $NFBK stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 822,696 shares (+19.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,559,727
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 239,527 shares (-39.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,783,303
- RHINO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC removed 166,636 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,936,310
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 146,517 shares (-27.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,702,527
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP removed 122,500 shares (-61.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,423,450
- STATE STREET CORP removed 119,412 shares (-8.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,387,567
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 109,100 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,267,742
