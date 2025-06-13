Insider Sale: Director at $NET Sells 749 Shares

Carl Ledbetter, a director at $NET, sold 749 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $135,911. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,083,615 shares of this class of $NET stock.

$NET Insider Trading Activity

$NET insiders have traded $NET stock on the open market 273 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 273 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW PRINCE (CEO & Board Co-Chair) has made 0 purchases and 109 sales selling 942,912 shares for an estimated $116,418,970 .

. MICHELLE ZATLYN (President and Board Co-Chair) has made 0 purchases and 101 sales selling 480,441 shares for an estimated $68,163,616 .

. THOMAS J SEIFERT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 200,191 shares for an estimated $26,787,722 .

. DOUGLAS JAMES KRAMER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 26,481 shares for an estimated $3,224,726 .

. KATRIN SUDER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,549 shares for an estimated $1,554,171 .

. JANEL RILEY (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 7,815 shares for an estimated $1,265,148 .

. CARL LEDBETTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,241 shares for an estimated $225,192.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 513 institutional investors add shares of $NET stock to their portfolio, and 350 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NET Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NET stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NET stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/10 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 04/04.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$NET Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NET in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NET, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NET forecast page.

$NET Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NET recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NET in the last 6 months, with a median target of $137.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $135.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Gabriela Borges from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $140.0 on 01/02/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.