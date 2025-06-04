Insider Sale: Director at $NEM Sells 2,077 Shares

Bruce R Brook, a director at $NEM, sold 2,077 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $112,344. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 45,180 shares of this class of $NEM stock.

$NEM Insider Trading Activity

$NEM insiders have traded $NEM stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NATASCHA VILJOEN (EVP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,799 shares for an estimated $1,086,904 .

. PETER TOTH (EVP, Chief Sustain & Dev Off) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $841,890 .

. BRUCE R BROOK has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,462 shares for an estimated $582,868.

$NEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 690 institutional investors add shares of $NEM stock to their portfolio, and 635 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NEM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NEM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.

$NEM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NEM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/13/2025

$NEM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NEM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NEM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.5.

Here are some recent targets:

John Eade from Argus Research set a target price of $63.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $66.0 on 04/25/2025

