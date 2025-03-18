Insider Sale: Director at $NECB Sells 2,896 Shares

Charles Michael Cirillo, a director at $NECB, sold 2,896 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $66,011. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 49.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,909 shares of this class of $NECB stock.

$NECB Insider Trading Activity

$NECB insiders have traded $NECB stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NECB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD S HOM (EVP and CFO) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $87,255

CHARLES MICHAEL CIRILLO sold 2,896 shares for an estimated $66,011

DIANE B CAVANAUGH sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $56,890

JOEL LEE MORGENTHAU purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $45,759

CHARLES A MARTINEK sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $36,696

JOHN F MCKENZIE sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $28,900

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NECB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $NECB stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.