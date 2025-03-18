Insider Sale: Director at $NECB Sells 2,896 Shares

Charles Michael Cirillo, a director at $NECB, sold 2,896 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $66,011. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 49.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,909 shares of this class of $NECB stock.
$NECB Insider Trading Activity
$NECB insiders have traded $NECB stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NECB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DONALD S HOM (EVP and CFO) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $87,255
- CHARLES MICHAEL CIRILLO sold 2,896 shares for an estimated $66,011
- DIANE B CAVANAUGH sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $56,890
- JOEL LEE MORGENTHAU purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $45,759
- CHARLES A MARTINEK sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $36,696
- JOHN F MCKENZIE sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $28,900
$NECB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $NECB stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- M3F, INC. removed 264,665 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,000,389
- QUARTZ PARTNERS, LLC added 90,150 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,205,069
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 85,355 shares (+490.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,087,783
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 56,607 shares (+20.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,384,607
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 45,403 shares (+223.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,110,557
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 42,336 shares (-6.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,035,538
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 35,606 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $870,922
