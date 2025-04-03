Insider Sale: Director at $NA Sells 11,743 Shares

Austin Nowlin, a director at $NA, sold 11,743 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $252,239. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 107,035 shares of this class of $NA stock.

$NA Insider Trading Activity

$NA insiders have traded $NA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AUSTIN NOWLIN sold 11,743 shares for an estimated $252,239

JOSEPH NIETO (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,928 shares for an estimated $62,893

MARCUS P. JOHNSON purchased 1 shares for an estimated $55,000

RANDALL LLOYD HANSEN (Secretary) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $54,200 and 0 sales.

$NA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NA in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/21/2024

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/15/2024

