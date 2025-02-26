Insider Sale: Director at $MWA Sells 8,825 Shares

SHIRLEY C. FRANKLIN, a director at $MWA, sold 8,825 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $221,556. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 72,419 shares of this class of $MWA stock.

$MWA Insider Trading Activity

$MWA insiders have traded $MWA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MWA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN S HEINRICHS (EVP, CFO, CLO and CCO) sold 86,399 shares for an estimated $2,167,794

TODD P HELMS (SVP and CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 61,504 shares for an estimated $1,577,592 .

. SUZANNE G SMITH (VP and CAO) sold 26,138 shares for an estimated $653,306

LYDIA W THOMAS sold 10,791 shares for an estimated $263,287

BRIAN C. HEALY has made 2 purchases buying 2,240 shares for an estimated $49,628 and 0 sales.

$MWA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $MWA stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

