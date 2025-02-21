Insider Sale: Director at $MULN Sells 13,334 Shares

JOHN KEVIN ANDERSEN, a director at $MULN, sold 13,334 shares of the company on 01-26-2024 for an estimated $90,321. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5 shares of this class of $MULN stock.

$MULN Insider Trading Activity

$MULN insiders have traded $MULN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MULN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN KEVIN ANDERSEN sold 174,500 shares for an estimated $158,795

IGNACIO NOVOA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 165,000 shares for an estimated $151,315.

$MULN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $MULN stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

