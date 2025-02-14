Insider Sale: Director at $MTSI Sells 6,656 Shares

GEOFFREY G RIBAR, a director at $MTSI, sold 6,656 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $809,436. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 32.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,031 shares of this class of $MTSI stock.
$MTSI Insider Trading Activity
$MTSI insiders have traded $MTSI stock on the open market 96 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 96 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUSAN OCAMPO has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 1,649,638 shares for an estimated $194,172,494.
- STEPHEN G DALY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $12,419,473.
- JOHN KOBER (Senior VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 25,447 shares for an estimated $3,222,153.
- ROBERT DENNEHY (SVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 24,411 shares for an estimated $2,811,751.
- AMBRA R. ROTH (SVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 15,346 shares for an estimated $2,175,550.
- DONGHYUN THOMAS HWANG (SVP, Global Sales) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 13,230 shares for an estimated $1,613,287.
- GEOFFREY G RIBAR sold 6,656 shares for an estimated $809,436
- CHARLES R BLAND has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $574,018.
- JOHN RITCHIE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $414,060
- JIHYE WHANG ROSENBAND sold 1,867 shares for an estimated $233,375
$MTSI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $MTSI stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,622,313 shares (+173.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $180,498,544
- POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC added 1,096,992 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $122,051,329
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 845,598 shares (+102.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,851,636
- CHOREO, LLC removed 600,230 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,975,879
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 597,442 shares (-44.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $66,471,396
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 504,894 shares (-63.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,590,779
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 368,979 shares (+6.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,934,061
