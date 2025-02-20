News & Insights

Insider Sale: Director at $MTSI Sells 300,000 Shares

February 20, 2025

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative

SUSAN OCAMPO, a director at $MTSI, sold 300,000 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $37,239,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,823,636 shares of this class of $MTSI stock.

$MTSI Insider Trading Activity

$MTSI insiders have traded $MTSI stock on the open market 94 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 94 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SUSAN OCAMPO has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 2,042,496 shares for an estimated $248,038,477.
  • STEPHEN G DALY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $12,419,473.
  • JOHN KOBER (Senior VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 25,447 shares for an estimated $3,222,153.
  • AMBRA R. ROTH (SVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 15,346 shares for an estimated $2,175,550.
  • ROBERT DENNEHY (SVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 17,728 shares for an estimated $2,098,157.
  • DONGHYUN THOMAS HWANG (SVP, Global Sales) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 13,230 shares for an estimated $1,613,287.
  • GEOFFREY G RIBAR sold 6,656 shares for an estimated $809,436
  • JOHN RITCHIE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $414,060
  • CHARLES R BLAND has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $311,208.
  • JIHYE WHANG ROSENBAND sold 1,867 shares for an estimated $233,375

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MTSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 198 institutional investors add shares of $MTSI stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

