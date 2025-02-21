Insider Sale: Director at $MSI Sells 1,250 Shares

KENNETH D DENMAN, a director at $MSI, sold 1,250 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $536,987. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,936 shares of this class of $MSI stock.

$MSI Insider Trading Activity

$MSI insiders have traded $MSI stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY Q BROWN (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 148,000 shares for an estimated $73,374,649 .

. JUDY C LEWENT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,642 shares for an estimated $3,294,301 .

. KENNETH D DENMAN sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $536,987

$MSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 643 institutional investors add shares of $MSI stock to their portfolio, and 580 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

