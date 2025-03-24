Insider Sale: Director at $MSEX Sells 4,067 Shares

Dennis W Doll, a director at $MSEX, sold 4,067 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $244,203. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 52,112 shares of this class of $MSEX stock.

$MSEX Insider Trading Activity

$MSEX insiders have traded $MSEX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DENNIS W DOLL sold 4,067 shares for an estimated $244,203

WALTER G REINHARD sold 300 shares for an estimated $19,323

ROBERT JOHN CAPKO (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 143 shares for an estimated $9,911

$MSEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $MSEX stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

