Insider Sale: Director at $MPC Sells 7,392 Shares

Kim K.W. Rucker, a director at $MPC, sold 7,392 shares of the company on 07-03-2025 for an estimated $1,293,600. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 28.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 18,944 shares of this class of $MPC stock.

$MPC Insider Trading Activity

$MPC insiders have traded $MPC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIM K.W. RUCKER sold 7,392 shares for an estimated $1,293,600

RICKY D. HESSLING (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $269,440

EVAN BAYH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $133,700

$MPC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 600 institutional investors add shares of $MPC stock to their portfolio, and 730 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MPC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MPC stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 05/15 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

$MPC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MPC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

$MPC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MPC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MPC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $170.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI set a target price of $170.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $193.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $161.0 on 03/14/2025

