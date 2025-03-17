Insider Sale: Director at $MOBX Sells 277,285 Shares

James J Peterson, a director at $MOBX, sold 277,285 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $249,556. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,822,092 shares of this class of $MOBX stock.
$MOBX Insider Trading Activity
$MOBX insiders have traded $MOBX stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOBX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES J PETERSON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 461,703 shares for an estimated $441,387.
- FREDERICK C GOERNER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,276 shares for an estimated $11,176.
$MOBX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $MOBX stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 2,336,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,971,200
- COLONY GROUP, LLC added 1,380,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,462,800
- VANGUARD CAPITAL WEALTH ADVISORS removed 97,000 shares (-76.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,900
- STATE STREET CORP added 75,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,860
- MORGAN STANLEY added 70,012 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,020
- UBS GROUP AG added 61,480 shares (+1179.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,516
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 61,270 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,159
