Insider Sale: Director at $MOBX Sells 146,732 Shares

James J Peterson, a director at $MOBX, sold 146,732 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $152,601. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,115,574 shares of this class of $MOBX stock.

$MOBX Insider Trading Activity

$MOBX insiders have traded $MOBX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOBX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES J PETERSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 168,221 shares for an estimated $175,618 .

. FREDERICK C GOERNER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,276 shares for an estimated $11,176.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MOBX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $MOBX stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.