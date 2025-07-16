Insider Sale: Director at $MNPR Sells 8,904 Shares

Kim R Tsuchimoto, a director at $MNPR, sold 8,904 shares of the company on 07-14-2025 for an estimated $356,170. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 43.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,486 shares of this class of $MNPR stock.

$MNPR Insider Trading Activity

$MNPR insiders have traded $MNPR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHARMA LLC TACTIC sold 33,334 shares for an estimated $1,166,690

CHRISTOPHER M STARR sold 16,800 shares for an estimated $672,020

CHANDLER ROBINSON (Chief Executive Officer) sold 16,800 shares for an estimated $672,020

KIM R TSUCHIMOTO sold 8,904 shares for an estimated $356,170

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MNPR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MNPR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/19/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MNPR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MNPR forecast page.

$MNPR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MNPR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MNPR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kristen Kluska from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $74.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital set a target price of $60.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Sean Lee from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $40.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Biren Amin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $76.0 on 03/19/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.