Insider Sale: Director at $MNPR Sells 8,904 Shares

Kim R Tsuchimoto, a director at $MNPR, sold 8,904 shares of the company on 07-14-2025 for an estimated $356,170. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 43.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,486 shares of this class of $MNPR stock.
$MNPR Insider Trading Activity
$MNPR insiders have traded $MNPR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PHARMA LLC TACTIC sold 33,334 shares for an estimated $1,166,690
- CHRISTOPHER M STARR sold 16,800 shares for an estimated $672,020
- CHANDLER ROBINSON (Chief Executive Officer) sold 16,800 shares for an estimated $672,020
- KIM R TSUCHIMOTO sold 8,904 shares for an estimated $356,170
$MNPR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MNPR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/19/2025
$MNPR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MNPR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MNPR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kristen Kluska from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $74.0 on 07/07/2025
- Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital set a target price of $60.0 on 06/23/2025
- Sean Lee from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $40.0 on 04/01/2025
- Biren Amin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $76.0 on 03/19/2025
