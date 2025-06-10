Insider Sale: Director at $MNKD Sells 64,085 Shares

Steven B. Binder, a director at $MNKD, sold 64,085 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $256,340. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 925,258 shares of this class of $MNKD stock.

$MNKD Insider Trading Activity

$MNKD insiders have traded $MNKD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNKD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN B. BINDER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 156,307 shares for an estimated $685,358 .

. DAVID THOMSON (EVP Genl Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,524 shares for an estimated $160,939.

$MNKD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $MNKD stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MNKD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MNKD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

