Insider Sale: Director at $MKSI Sells 275 Shares

March 04, 2025 — 03:01 pm EST

Elizabeth Mora, a director at $MKSI, sold 275 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $25,426. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 17,384 shares of this class of $MKSI stock.

$MKSI Insider Trading Activity

$MKSI insiders have traded $MKSI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GERARD G COLELLA sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $836,224
  • JACQUELINE F MOLONEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 850 shares for an estimated $89,403.
  • ELIZABETH MORA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 825 shares for an estimated $88,506.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MKSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 223 institutional investors add shares of $MKSI stock to their portfolio, and 217 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


