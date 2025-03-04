Insider Sale: Director at $MKSI Sells 275 Shares

Elizabeth Mora, a director at $MKSI, sold 275 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $25,426. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 17,384 shares of this class of $MKSI stock.

$MKSI Insider Trading Activity

$MKSI insiders have traded $MKSI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERARD G COLELLA sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $836,224

JACQUELINE F MOLONEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 850 shares for an estimated $89,403 .

. ELIZABETH MORA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 825 shares for an estimated $88,506.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MKSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 223 institutional investors add shares of $MKSI stock to their portfolio, and 217 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.