Insider Sale: Director at $MKSI Sells 275 Shares

Elizabeth Mora, a director at $MKSI, sold 275 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $25,426. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 17,384 shares of this class of $MKSI stock.
$MKSI Insider Trading Activity
$MKSI insiders have traded $MKSI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GERARD G COLELLA sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $836,224
- JACQUELINE F MOLONEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 850 shares for an estimated $89,403.
- ELIZABETH MORA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 825 shares for an estimated $88,506.
$MKSI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 223 institutional investors add shares of $MKSI stock to their portfolio, and 217 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 937,206 shares (-21.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,834,934
- SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 461,995 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,227,658
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 386,647 shares (+27.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,362,080
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 367,299 shares (-44.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,342,342
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 292,226 shares (+3444.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,505,472
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 266,824 shares (+3.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,853,757
- UBS GROUP AG added 247,794 shares (+58.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,867,215
