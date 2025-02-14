Insider Sale: Director at $MKC Sells 20,942 Shares

MARGARET M V PRESTON, a director at $MKC, sold 20,942 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $1,613,162. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 20.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 79,948 shares of this class of $MKC stock.

$MKC Insider Trading Activity

$MKC insiders have traded $MKC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAWRENCE ERIK KURZIUS sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $3,840,320

MARGARET M V PRESTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,092 shares for an estimated $2,163,926 .

. MICHAEL D MANGAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $787,500 .

. JACQUES TAPIERO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $778,374.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MKC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 444 institutional investors add shares of $MKC stock to their portfolio, and 482 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.