Insider Sale: Director at $MGRC Sells 1,000 Shares

Kimberly Ann Box, a director at $MGRC, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $124,692. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,500 shares of this class of $MGRC stock.

$MGRC Insider Trading Activity

$MGRC insiders have traded $MGRC stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH F HANNA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,945 shares for an estimated $2,398,657 .

. WILLIAM J DAWSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,300,052 .

. DAVID M WHITNEY (VP, Controller, PAO) sold 5,176 shares for an estimated $605,581

TREASE KRISTINA VAN (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 5,176 shares for an estimated $605,581

JOHN P SKENESKY (VP and Division Manager) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $574,287

KEITH E PRATT (Executive VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $572,557 .

. PHILIP B HAWKINS (Senior VP Mobile Modular Div) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,283 shares for an estimated $497,980 .

. ELIZABETH A FETTER sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $346,028

KIMBERLY ANN BOX has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $239,314 .

. TARA WESCOTT (Vice President Human Resources) sold 1,379 shares for an estimated $162,001

GILDA MALEK (VP General Counsel and Corpora) sold 919 shares for an estimated $111,915

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MGRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $MGRC stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.