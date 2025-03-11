Insider Sale: Director at $MGPI Sells 71,240 Shares

Karen Seaberg, a director at $MGPI, sold 71,240 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $2,244,060. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,829,291 shares of this class of $MGPI stock.

$MGPI Insider Trading Activity

$MGPI insiders have traded $MGPI stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAREN SEABERG has made 2 purchases buying 13,376 shares for an estimated $427,253 and 20 sales selling 224,097 shares for an estimated $8,088,577 .

LORI L.S. MINGUS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,514 shares for an estimated $651,208.

$MGPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $MGPI stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

