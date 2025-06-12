Insider Sale: Director at $MGNI Sells 15,000 Shares

Robert F Spillane, a director at $MGNI, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $263,550. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 66,417 shares of this class of $MGNI stock.

$MGNI Insider Trading Activity

$MGNI insiders have traded $MGNI stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGNI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES ROSSMAN sold 149,936 shares for an estimated $2,917,754

DAVID DAY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 90,734 shares for an estimated $1,661,658 .

. KATIE SEITZ EVANS (President, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,520 shares for an estimated $858,000 .

. SEAN PATRICK BUCKLEY (President, Revenue) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 38,912 shares for an estimated $727,696 .

. ADAM LEE SOROCA (CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 43,521 shares for an estimated $711,878 .

. AARON SALTZ (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,275 shares for an estimated $610,584 .

. ROBERT F SPILLANE sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $263,550

DAVID BUONASERA (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,364 shares for an estimated $226,890 .

. DAVID T. PEARSON sold 11,512 shares for an estimated $202,611

BRIAN GEPHART (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,584 shares for an estimated $202,357 .

. PAUL CAINE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $101,750

$MGNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $MGNI stock to their portfolio, and 169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MGNI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MGNI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

$MGNI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MGNI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MGNI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Kreyer from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $24.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Matthew Swanson from RBC Capital set a target price of $22.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Shweta Khajuria from Wolfe Research set a target price of $19.0 on 01/03/2025

