Insider Sale: Director at $MGM Sells 366 Shares

Keith A. Meister, a director at $MGM, sold 366 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $11,895. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,627,478 shares of this class of $MGM stock.

$MGM Insider Trading Activity

$MGM insiders have traded $MGM stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEITH A. MEISTER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 111,000 shares for an estimated $3,790,620 .

. COREY IAN SANDERS (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,377,048

JONATHAN S HALKYARD (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $321,700

TODD MEINERT (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $227,040

DANIEL J TAYLOR sold 5,261 shares for an estimated $183,767

$MGM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of $MGM stock to their portfolio, and 465 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MGM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MGM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE SUSIE LEE sold up to $15,000 on 03/14.

$MGM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MGM in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/13/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/13/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

$MGM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MGM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MGM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Barry Jonas from Truist Financial set a target price of $45.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $39.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 01/03/2025

