Insider Sale: Director at $META Sells 465 Shares

ROBERT M KIMMITT, a director at $META, sold 465 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $325,160. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 9,807 shares of this class of $META stock.

$META Insider Trading Activity

$META insiders have traded $META stock on the open market 1049 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1049 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $META stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ZUCKERBERG (COB and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 924 sales selling 1,286,435 shares for an estimated $847,105,404 .

. CHRISTOPHER K COX (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $39,908,564 .

. ANDREW BOSWORTH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 32,566 shares for an estimated $21,358,649 .

. JENNIFER NEWSTEAD (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 21,791 shares for an estimated $13,506,902 .

. JAVIER OLIVAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 20,701 shares for an estimated $13,431,806 .

. SUSAN J LI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,427 shares for an estimated $10,833,179 .

. PEGGY ALFORD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,473 shares for an estimated $893,351 .

. ROBERT M KIMMITT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 940 shares for an estimated $623,579.

$META Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,440 institutional investors add shares of $META stock to their portfolio, and 1,939 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$META Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $META stock 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $META stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$META Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $META in the last several months. We have seen 23 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/01/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

$META Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $META recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $META in the last 6 months, with a median target of $750.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Tigress Financial set a target price of $935.0 on 02/11/2025

on 02/11/2025 An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $775.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $670.0 on 01/24/2025

on 01/24/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $700.0 on 01/24/2025

on 01/24/2025 An analyst from JMP Securities set a target price of $750.0 on 01/02/2025

