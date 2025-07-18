Insider Sale: Director at $MDGL Sells 2,110 Shares

PAUL A FRIEDMAN, a director at $MDGL, sold 2,110 shares of the company on 07-16-2025 for an estimated $744,133. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 203,318 shares of this class of $MDGL stock.

$MDGL Insider Trading Activity

$MDGL insiders have traded $MDGL stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REBECCA TAUB has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 31,438 shares for an estimated $10,957,123 .

. PAUL A FRIEDMAN has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 28,876 shares for an estimated $10,198,844 .

. ROBERT E. WALTERMIRE (Senior VP, Chief Pharma Dev.) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 15,885 shares for an estimated $5,390,968 .

. FRED B CRAVES has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 15,470 shares for an estimated $5,082,479 .

. MARDI DIER (SVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,219 shares for an estimated $720,592 .

. CAROLE HUNTSMAN (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 2,181 shares for an estimated $714,167 .

. WILLIAM JOHN SIBOLD (President and CEO) sold 1,584 shares for an estimated $531,020

SHANNON T KELLEY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 692 shares for an estimated $214,759.

$MDGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $MDGL stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MDGL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MDGL in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

$MDGL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MDGL recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MDGL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $450.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Eliana Merle from UBS set a target price of $458.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Mayank Mamtani from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $460.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Edward Nash from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $420.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Jonathan Wolleben from JMP Securities set a target price of $443.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 David Lebovitz from Citigroup set a target price of $469.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Ed Arce from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $405.0 on 02/27/2025

