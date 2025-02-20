Insider Sale: Director at $MDB Sells 885 Shares

DWIGHT A MERRIMAN, a director at $MDB, sold 885 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $258,464. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 83,845 shares of this class of $MDB stock.

$MDB Insider Trading Activity

$MDB insiders have traded $MDB stock on the open market 91 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 91 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DWIGHT A MERRIMAN has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 38,483 shares for an estimated $10,916,241 .

. MICHAEL LAWRENCE GORDON (COO and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 21,884 shares for an estimated $6,208,366 .

. DEV ITTYCHERIA (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 22,807 shares for an estimated $5,973,458 .

. CEDRIC PECH (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,039 shares for an estimated $3,291,917 .

. THOMAS BULL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,323 shares for an estimated $717,833 .

. HOPE F COCHRAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,349 shares for an estimated $577,135.

$MDB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 385 institutional investors add shares of $MDB stock to their portfolio, and 347 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MDB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MDB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 10/17.

