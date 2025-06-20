Insider Sale: Director at $MDB Sells 1,174 Shares

Hope F Cochran, a director at $MDB, sold 1,174 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $236,067. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 21,096 shares of this class of $MDB stock.

$MDB Insider Trading Activity

$MDB insiders have traded $MDB stock on the open market 46 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEV ITTYCHERIA (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 71,103 shares for an estimated $16,350,248 .

. DWIGHT A MERRIMAN has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 16,899 shares for an estimated $4,365,682 .

. HOPE F COCHRAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,349 shares for an estimated $441,328 .

. CEDRIC PECH (President, Field Operations) sold 1,690 shares for an estimated $292,809

THOMAS BULL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 470 shares for an estimated $91,709 .

. SRDJAN TANJGA (Interim CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 525 shares for an estimated $90,962.

$MDB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 371 institutional investors add shares of $MDB stock to their portfolio, and 406 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MDB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MDB in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

$MDB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MDB recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MDB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $284.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $160.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $225.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $344.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Blair Abernethy from UBS set a target price of $350.0 on 03/04/2025

